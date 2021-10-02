Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh Today

Jim Harbaugh has the Michigan Wolverines rolling this year.

Michigan is off to a 5-0 start on the regular season. The No. 14 Wolverines demolished Wisconsin on Saturday, 38-17. Harbaugh’s program has looked like arguably the top program in the conference so far this season.

Of course, one game is looming incredibly large: Ohio State.

The Wolverines are having an impressive season, but if they can’t beat the Buckeyes, it will be more of the same for Harbaugh. He’s yet to beat Ohio State since his arrival as Michigan’s head coach.

For the 2021 season to be a true success, that just has to change. The Buckeyes look as vulnerable as they have in years. If Harbaugh can’t defeat his No. 1 rival this season, when will it happen?

If THIS Michigan team can't beat THIS Ohio State team, Jim Harbaugh should be stripped of all the m's in his name and never be allowed to step back in the state of Ichigan again — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) October 2, 2021

This is the year Harbaugh beats Ohio State. Book it — David Howman (@_DH44_) October 2, 2021

The referendum on Jim Harbaugh this season was always going to come down to Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. He's 1-0 so far on those, and Michigan is 5-0 and looking like a Big Ten contender. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2021

I'd add, Take out last season and Jim Harbaugh has averaged 9.5 wins a season. Yes, he was paid a lot of money. And yes, he has to beat Ohio State. But if 9.5 wins/year, over five years is overrated – there are like 120 CFB coaches that would LOVE to be overrated like Harbaugh — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 2, 2021

There are several more games to play until that Saturday in late November, though the Wolverines have to be eyeing that rivalry date. You know the Buckeyes are.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game will air on FOX.