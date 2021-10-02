The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh Today

jim harbaugh talks to his players before the ohio state gameCOLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has the Michigan Wolverines rolling this year.

Michigan is off to a 5-0 start on the regular season. The No. 14 Wolverines demolished Wisconsin on Saturday, 38-17. Harbaugh’s program has looked like arguably the top program in the conference so far this season.

Of course, one game is looming incredibly large: Ohio State.

The Wolverines are having an impressive season, but if they can’t beat the Buckeyes, it will be more of the same for Harbaugh. He’s yet to beat Ohio State since his arrival as Michigan’s head coach.

For the 2021 season to be a true success, that just has to change. The Buckeyes look as vulnerable as they have in years. If Harbaugh can’t defeat his No. 1 rival this season, when will it happen?

There are several more games to play until that Saturday in late November, though the Wolverines have to be eyeing that rivalry date. You know the Buckeyes are.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.