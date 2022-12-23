Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jimmy Garoppolo Today

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the San Francisco 49ers is up at the end of this year and there's a growing sentiment that the team will finally let their longtime starter go.

On the heels of last night's Jets-Jaguars game, Garoppolo has become a popular topic of conversation. Specifically, people are talking about his viability as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2023.

Garoppolo is light years ahead of Jets starter Zach Wilson and every other quarterback the Jets currently have on their roster. Throw in the fact that the Jets' coaching staff is made up of numerous former 49ers staffers who worked with Garoppolo and you have a pretty obvious potential match.

NFL analysts and fans are already projecting that Garoppolo will be the Jets starter in 2023. Some are even willing to wager on it:

There were doubts that Jimmy Garoppolo could play as well as he did this past season. He had a shoulder issue in the offseason that kept the 49ers from finding a suitable trade partner.

But after an injury thrust Garoppolo into the spotlight again, he shined brightly, completing over 67-percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 11 games.

That kind of production would be more than enough for the Jets to be contenders next season if they can stay healthy.

Would Garoppolo be a good fit for the Jets?