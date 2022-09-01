Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Knicks Fans Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade.

The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Cleveland fans are thrilled for their team, some opposing fanbases are not. New York Knicks fans thought it was finally going to be their year to land a star player in a trade.

Following the trade, the social media world soaked up all the Knicks fans tears.

The Bleacher Report Twitter account used a photo of Spike Lee to show how Knicks fans are feeling right now. Hint: it's not good.

"knicks fans will never know peace," another person said.

"New York Knicks fans need to be checked in on right now. If you or a loved one know a Knicks fan pick up the phone and call," a third fan joked.

The Jazz are completely overhauling their roster after trading its two best players this offseason - Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.