Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook of the United States joke around during a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Friday's sudden turn of events saw Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving request a trade ahead of next week's deadline.

So when Irving was ruled out for Saturday's game with "calf soreness" and Russell Westbrook was downgraded to questionable, fans began to try and put two and two together.

"Both Russell Westbrook AND Kyrie Irving are listed out tonight?" asked TheScore.

"Spencer Dinwiddie, Russell Westbrook, Cam Johnson and now Kyrie Irving all of a sudden are all out…" a user said.

"Kyrie and Russell Westbrook both ruled out on the same day??"

"Kyrie Irving out tonight. Russell Westbrook out tonight. Kyle Lowry out tonight."

"All the players who could realistically be worked into Kyrie deals (good or bad) are now Q or out for tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie - Q, Russell Westbrook - O, Kyle Lowry - Q. Sure it's a coincidence," tweeted Doug Norrie.

Could some big news be on the horizon?