Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Lamar Jackson Today

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals finally inked star quarterback Kyler Murray to a new contract.

The Cardinals signed the former No. 1 overall pick to a five-year, $230.5 million deal. The new deal - which was months in the making - will pay him over $46 million per season.

Naturally, whenever a player is paid top money, fans start suggesting other top players - who haven't signed contract extensions yet - should get their money too. On Thursday, it was time for the Lamar Jackson truthers to come out.

Everyone flocked to social media to suggest he shouldn't play a down for the Baltimore Ravens until they pony up some money.

"Lamar Jackson shouldn’t even smell grass until he signs a contract," one person said.

Others know that the Ravens star quarterback is about to get PAID.

"Lamar Jackson is a very happy man at this moment," one fan said.

"Ravens gonna need 100 brinks trucks for Lamar," another fan said.

Jackson has been waiting patiently for other quarterback situations to play out before signing a new deal. Now it's time for the Ravens to shell out top dollar for their star quarterback.