Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines.

TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia holds a 38-7 lead heading into the half.

The football world feels Michigan should be "embarrassed" for letting this TCU team knock them out of the postseason.

"I hope the Michigan offensive coaches are watching this game and are embarrassed. They should bel," one fan wrote.

"And Michigan lost to TCU to they should be embarrassed," another added.

"TCU with the most pathetic performance ever. Bama should’ve gotten in. Georgia clearly best team. Michigan should be absolutely embarrassed," another said.

"Probably the biggest takeaway from this #CFBPlayoff game is that Michigan should be absolutely embarrassed," another wrote.

Max Duggan and the TCU offense had three first-half turnovers en route to this multiple-touchdown deficit. Given the utter domination from the Bulldogs in all facets of the game, it appears things won't get any better in the second half.

For the second year in a row, the Wolverines are sitting at home after a CFP semifinal loss.