Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Mike McCarthy Today

Mike McCarthy and clock management aren’t on the best of terms right now.

The Dallas Cowboys head coach has struggled with clock management throughout his career. The same has been true of his time in Dallas, especially on Sunday night.

McCarthy’s struggles were on major display at the end of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys called a timeout on 4th and 1, leaving a lot of time on the clock before their game-tying field goal attempt.

The kick was good, but it left more than 20 seconds left on the clock for the Patriots. While New England didn’t do anything with that time, it’s fair to question McCarthy for his decision.

CBS announcer Tony Romo called him out on the broadcast, questioning the decision.

Everyone else has taken to social media to call out McCarthy for his brutal clock management.

“Mike McCarthy and clock management are not allies,” Colin Cowherd tweeted.

Mike McCarthy and clock management are not allies. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 17, 2021

“McCarthy is overmatched when it comes to clock management,” Skip Bayless added.

McCarthy is overmatched when it comes to clock management. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

“Mike McCarthy’s clock management provides endless entertainment,” Bennett Conlin added.

Mike McCarthy’s clock management provides endless entertainment. — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) October 17, 2021

“Kellen Moore runs Dallas’ offense. Dan Quinn runs Dallas’ defense. Mike McCarthy mismanages the clock and makes incredibly stupid decisions,” Doug Farrar added.

Kellen Moore runs Dallas' offense. Dan Quinn runs Dallas' defense. Mike McCarthy mismanages the clock and makes incredibly stupid decisions. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys and the Patriots are tied, 29-29, a couple of minutes into overtime.

The game is on CBS.