The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Mike White Today

New York Jets quarterback Mike White on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, but has the AFC East franchise found another longterm answer at the quarterback position?

Mike White started under center for the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. While there are a couple of minutes remaining in Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets are on the verge of a major upset win.

New York is leading Cincinnati, 34-31, with less than 3 minutes to play.

White gave the Jets the lead with a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Fans at Metlife Stadium are chanting “Mike White!” throughout the stands.

Have the Jets found a possible longterm answer at quarterback?

White has completed 37 of 44 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets probably aren’t going to give up on Zach Wilson anytime soon, but 26-year-old Mike White could be deserving of a longer look, as well.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.