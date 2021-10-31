Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Mike White Today

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, but has the AFC East franchise found another longterm answer at the quarterback position?

Mike White started under center for the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. While there are a couple of minutes remaining in Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets are on the verge of a major upset win.

New York is leading Cincinnati, 34-31, with less than 3 minutes to play.

White gave the Jets the lead with a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Fans at Metlife Stadium are chanting “Mike White!” throughout the stands.

Have the Jets found a possible longterm answer at quarterback?

uhh Mike White is the first Jets QB with 400 pass yards in OVER TWENTY YEARS!? — Zach Wilkens (@LopsidedTrades) October 31, 2021

IVE SEEN ENOUGH MIKE WHITE IS THE FUTURE https://t.co/WfeWuWPpTW — Jay 🐊 (@thejaygroom) October 31, 2021

Mike White the Jets QB of the future?!?! — Chandler Favela (@Chandler_109) October 31, 2021

Look I'm not saying Mike White is a future MVP I'm just saying https://t.co/pETkhwGzBV — Phil DeCastro (@PhilDWx) October 31, 2021

The @nyjets found their QB of the future…Mike White looking legit. 400+ yards. Caught the 2 PT conversion himself. Aaand…could get a win in his 1st career start! — Marc Diehl (@KingDiehl) October 31, 2021

White has completed 37 of 44 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets probably aren’t going to give up on Zach Wilson anytime soon, but 26-year-old Mike White could be deserving of a longer look, as well.