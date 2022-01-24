Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

Should the NFL change its overtime rules?
The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.
Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive. Josh Allen and the Bills offense didn’t even get a chance.
Should the league change its overtime format?
It’s an absolutely travesty that Josh Allen doesn’t get a chance to keep the game going after all of that. The rules need to change. But what a game
— Christian Ponder (@cponder7) January 24, 2022
God what a terrible OT format
— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 24, 2022
The last 3 minutes of that game in regulation are why we love the NFL: Supremely talented QBs making magic, one-upping each other, score after score after score.
The OT format specifically prevents that from continuing.
Bills fans, your team rules and they deserved another shot. https://t.co/R9cdC8fwbj
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 24, 2022
Something has to change with the OT format. Stop the madness
— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 24, 2022
Here’s the play that won it all for the Chiefs:
MAHOMES TO KELCE.
THE @CHIEFS WIN THE GAME OF THE YEAR! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9eM2Ur15O0
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
Perhaps the NFL will change its overtime rules at some point, but for now, the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals await.