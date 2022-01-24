Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

Should the NFL change its overtime rules?

The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive. Josh Allen and the Bills offense didn’t even get a chance.

Should the league change its overtime format?

It’s an absolutely travesty that Josh Allen doesn’t get a chance to keep the game going after all of that. The rules need to change. But what a game — Christian Ponder (@cponder7) January 24, 2022

God what a terrible OT format — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 24, 2022

The last 3 minutes of that game in regulation are why we love the NFL: Supremely talented QBs making magic, one-upping each other, score after score after score.

The OT format specifically prevents that from continuing.

Bills fans, your team rules and they deserved another shot. https://t.co/R9cdC8fwbj — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 24, 2022

Something has to change with the OT format. Stop the madness — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 24, 2022

Here’s the play that won it all for the Chiefs:

Perhaps the NFL will change its overtime rules at some point, but for now, the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals await.