Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

Should the NFL change its overtime rules?

The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive. Josh Allen and the Bills offense didn’t even get a chance.

Should the league change its overtime format?

Here’s the play that won it all for the Chiefs:

Perhaps the NFL will change its overtime rules at some point, but for now, the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals await.

