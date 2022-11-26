Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Defensive Backs

After giving up big play after big play, college football fans are taking aim at Ohio State's defensive backs for their performance thus far in The Game.

The Buckeyes' secondary has given up touchdowns of 69, 75 and 45 yards to J.J. McCarthy and Co.

Here's a sampling of the reaction on Twitter:

"'And for today's game, Ohio State defensive backs have been replaced with the worst secondary in the history of football. Let's see if anybody notices,'" one user said.

"Ohio State's defensive backs need better discipline when J.J. McCarthy starts to scramble," Buckeyes beat writer Patrick Murphy commented. "The kid has a good arm and is on today and they are leaving men open as they get caught looking the backfield."

"Ohio state defensive backs are so average this season," an OSU fan tweeted.

"Ohio State’s Defensive Backs."

"Ohio State defensive backs are hot garbage ...and have been for most of this year," another said.

Jim Knowles will have to get some of that DB play cleaned up as they find themselves trailing in the second half.