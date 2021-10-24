Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Oklahoma This Year

The Oklahoma Sooners are undefeated, primed for another run at the College Football Playoff. But how good is Lincoln Riley’s team, really?

Most of the college football world is not impressed.

Oklahoma improved to 8-0 on the year on Saturday, but the Sooners barely scraped past one-win Kansas.

“Oklahoma may easily be the worst undefeated team I’ve seen in a long time ,” former USC Trojans star Su’a Cravens tweeted.

FOX analyst RJ Young disagrees.

“Oklahoma is 8-0. You may not like it, but you must respect it,” he tweeted.

Most are not on Young’s side, though. While Oklahoma is undefeated, the Sooners have a shaky at-best resume in the wins department. And they’ve looked extremely beatable throughout the regular season.

“Oklahoma has zero wins against currently ranked opponents. We don’t have to respect it,” Shehan Jeyarajah added.

Undefeated is undefeated, though.

Oklahoma will look to move to 9-0 on the season next weekend, when the Sooners take on Texas Tech. Perhaps that will be the weekend Riley’s team suffers an upset loss.