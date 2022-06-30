Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Oregon's Future

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 15: The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders run onto the field against of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on September 15, 2012 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Just moments ago, fans learned that the landscape of college football is changing once again.

Last year, it was Oklahoma and Texas announcing their move to the SEC. Now, two historic Pac-12 powers are leaving the conference to join the Big Ten. USC and UCLA will be the latest major programs to leave their respective conference.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner broke the news and said the move could happen as early as 2024. "Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power," said Wilner.

Immediately after the news broke, everyone started saying Oregon should be doing everything it can to leave for the Big Ten as well.

"Oregon must make every effort to join the Big Ten. Bring whoever it takes; Washington, Arizona. This is survival of the fittest. Staying in a LA-less Pac-10 as the only football program that matters is not an option," Oregon insider James Crepea said.

"The worst part about this for Oregon, you've gotta go to the Big Ten or Big 12 with a partner and Oregon St isn't going to cut it. Oregon and Washington just became de facto best friends," another reporter said.

Will Oregon leave the Pac-12 as well?