Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Patrick Mahomes' Final Interception

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played another instant classic on Sunday evening.

Both teams traded blows with each other before the Bills took a 24-20 lead after they scored a go-ahead touchdown with 64 seconds left. Many fans thought that the Chiefs were just gonna go down the field and win with no time left, but that didn't happen.

Taron Johnson picked off Mahomes as he was trying to make a play and it secured the win for the Bills.

After the interception, a lot of fans criticized Mahomes for throwing a sidearm pass when his receiver wasn't open.

Mahomes will have to be a bit more careful about making that throw in the future when that situation arises again.

The Chiefs will try to shake off this loss against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.