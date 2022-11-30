Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Poland's Goalie Today

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Wojciech Szczesny of Poland looks on after fouling Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Adam Pretty - FIFA/Getty Images

Poland and Argentina went into halftime of today's huge game tied 0-0. But were it not for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, they'd be a hole - and probably a deep one.

Szczesny had a whopping nine saves in the first half of the game. One of those saves came on a Lionel Messi penalty kick. Szczesny stuck his arm out and deflected the shot, saving the team from conceding their first goal of the game.

Given that Poland had possession of the ball for only about a third of the first half, they basically need Szczesny to have the greatest game of his career today. So far, he's delivered.

Fans on Twitter have only one word to describe Wojciech Szczesny right now: Wall.

Poland only need a draw to secure their advancement to the World Cup knockout round, which would be their first since 1986.

Right now it doesn't look like Poland is going to be able to make much headway in scoring a goal of their own. They had only two shots in the first half and none of them were on target.

Unfortunately, the second half started as poorly as it could with Argentina scoring a goal. Now it falls on Poland's attack to start scoring if they want to secure their trip to the knockout round.

The game is being played on FOX.