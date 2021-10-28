Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Ron Artest Today

Just a few weeks ago, the social media world learned that Facebook would be changing its name in the near future.

Well, on Thursday afternoon Facebook officially announced its new name. Instead of continuing to go by “Facebook” the parent company is going by “Meta.”

Don’t worry, the social media platform will continue to be called Facebook. After the news was announced on Thursday, everyone in the sports world made the same joke about a former NBA player.

Ron Artest, who changed his name to “Metta World Peace” at one point during his career, dominated the headlines after the release. Everyone had some sort of joke linking the new Facebook name to Artest’s own name change.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Ron Artest 🤝 Facebook Rebranding as

Meta — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 28, 2021

“Facebook changing its name to Ron Artest is a great move,” comedian and actor Joel McHale said.

Facebook changing its name to Ron Artest is a great move. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) October 28, 2021

Others on social media highlighted the fact that Ron Artest might not be thrilled about learning Facebook’s new name.

“Metta World Peace after finding out about Facebook’s name change,” the caption said on a photoshopped image showing an unhappy Ron Artest.

Metta World Peace after finding out about Facebook’s name change pic.twitter.com/BbgmY9NW0P — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) October 28, 2021

Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011. Just over a year ago, he made another change as well.

This time, he decided on Metta Sandiford-Artest, combining his last name with that of his wife.