Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton can coach some football.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half.

New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Saints boast one of the league’s best defenses, especially when it comes to facing Brady, but the Siemian-led offense still put up some points.

New Orleans upset Tampa Bay, 36-27, to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Sean Payton is probably the NFL Coach of the Year favorite at this point, right?

It’s pretty ridiculous how successful Payton has been with his quarterbacks throughout the years. He’s won with a lot of different names.

Now that’s an impressive list.

If you need someone to coach your team to a win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Sean Payton has to top the list right now.

The Saints, likely without Jameis Winston, will look to improve to 6-2 on the season next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

