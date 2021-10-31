Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half.

New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Saints boast one of the league’s best defenses, especially when it comes to facing Brady, but the Siemian-led offense still put up some points.

New Orleans upset Tampa Bay, 36-27, to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Sean Payton is probably the NFL Coach of the Year favorite at this point, right?

At what point is Sean Payton the complete runaway for Coach of the Year after what he managed to put together today with Trevor Siemian and the Saints receiving corps — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) October 31, 2021

It’s pretty ridiculous how successful Payton has been with his quarterbacks throughout the years. He’s won with a lot of different names.

QBs Sean Payton has won games with since 2019 Drew Brees

Teddy Bridgewater

Taysom Hill

Jameis Winston

Trevor Siemian — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 31, 2021

Now that’s an impressive list.

If you need someone to coach your team to a win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Sean Payton has to top the list right now.

The Saints, likely without Jameis Winston, will look to improve to 6-2 on the season next week against the Atlanta Falcons.