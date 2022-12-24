Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Taysom Hill
A cold weather game on the road sounds like the perfect recipe for utilizing a weapon like Taysom Hill. But the Saints' Swiss Army Knife has largely been a non-factor thus far in Cleveland (through no fault of his own).
New Orleans' mysterious nonuse of Hill had all of Who Dat Nation wondering the same thing on Twitter:
"I have no idea why we aren't seeing Taysom Hill runs," said Saints reporter Mike Triplett. "Makes no sense."
"Why use [Taysom Hill] in a cold weather game when you can sling it around the field with Andy Dalton," joked podcaster Chris Rosvoglou.
"Why the f--- do we pay Taysom Hill so much money if we’re not going to use him?" asked Barstool NOLA.
"Why hasn’t [Taysom Hill] played this entire game? Isn’t a crazy cold weather game the perfect situation for Taysom Hill?" tweeted Bill Simmons. "Dennis Allen is so bad."
Down 10-3 at the break, we'll see if the offense peppers in more of their Taysom Hill package when the teams come out of halftime.