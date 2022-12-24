Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A cold weather game on the road sounds like the perfect recipe for utilizing a weapon like Taysom Hill. But the Saints' Swiss Army Knife has largely been a non-factor thus far in Cleveland (through no fault of his own).

New Orleans' mysterious nonuse of Hill had all of Who Dat Nation wondering the same thing on Twitter:

"I have no idea why we aren't seeing Taysom Hill runs," said Saints reporter Mike Triplett. "Makes no sense."

"Why use [Taysom Hill] in a cold weather game when you can sling it around the field with Andy Dalton," joked podcaster Chris Rosvoglou.

"Why the f--- do we pay Taysom Hill so much money if we’re not going to use him?" asked Barstool NOLA.

"Why hasn’t [Taysom Hill] played this entire game? Isn’t a crazy cold weather game the perfect situation for Taysom Hill?" tweeted Bill Simmons. "Dennis Allen is so bad."

Down 10-3 at the break, we'll see if the offense peppers in more of their Taysom Hill package when the teams come out of halftime.