Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl logo on the 50 yard line before the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.

The college football world is blown away by this "insane" game.

"This game is absolutely batshit insane," one fan wrote.

"This game is insane. One second it feels like it’s over, then it’s clear Michigan is coming back, then it feels like TCU has it wrapped up again," another added.

"This game absolutely insane," another said.

Both teams are combining for nearly 1,000 total yards with plenty of time remaining in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs hold a 51-38 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Given the trajectory of this game, we should have an insane finish in store.