Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Steelers Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers had arguably the most-impressive victory in Week 1, upsetting the Buffalo Bills.

Fast forward two weeks, though, and everyone in the NFL world seems to be saying the same thing: how, exactly, did that happen?

The Bills have gone on to look like a legitimate AFC contender. The Steelers, meanwhile, have looked like a team that will miss the playoffs.

“Sometimes you just have to pretend a game didn’t happen & not allow it to alter reality because NFL upsets do happen. Take the Steelers v Bills opener, for example. Buffalo would STOMP Pittsburgh like work boots on a bug if they played again today,” Colin Cowherd tweeted.

“NFL should investigate how the Steelers were able to beat the Bills in Week One,” NFL analyst Ross Tucker added.

The Steelers are trailing the Bengals, 24-10, on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh will fall to 1-2 on the season with the loss.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is set to improve to 2-1 with a blowout win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.