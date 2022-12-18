Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The World Cup Final

You're going to want to get to your nearest television for this one.

In what's been an incredible World Cup Final between Argentina and France, penalty kicks will decide who takes it all.

French star Kylian Mbappé has a hat trick and Lionel Messi is just a few kicks away from cementing his legacy and bringing Argentina its first World Cup win since the late Diego Maradona did in 1986.

Soccer fans around the world were all saying the same thing about this final: it's the greatest they've ever seen.

"I'm going to have a heart attack. This is the greatest World Cup game I've ever seen," tweeted Lex Fridman.

"Greatest game ever," said Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

"Greatest World Cup final ever," stated Richard Deitsch. "How can it not be."

"This has been one of the greatest World Cup finals ever," said SPORTbible.

Amazing.