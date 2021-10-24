Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Today’s NFL Games

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season is wrapping up. There are two games remaining on the Week 7 slate – the San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, with the Seattle Seahawks set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

It’s been a rough Week 7, overall.

NFL football is always fun, but today, we got some pretty rough matchups across the league.

Everyone seems to be saying that this was arguably the worst day of the NFL season so far. It’s tough to argue with that, considering the results we got across the league.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joked that the NFL should move Thursday night’s Packers vs. Cardinals game to Sunday night.

“Flex Thursday’s Packers Cards game to tonight, it’s the only way to save this Sunday slate,” she tweeted.

Many NFL fans seem to have a good perspective, at least.

“Every week can’t be great. Some weeks you gotta realize you just wasted your Sunday,” one fan tweeted.

“This week’s schedule brought to you by *NSYNC because it’s nothing but BYE BYE BYE,” another fan added.

“It’s been ugly. And I say this as a Falcons fan and Cooper Kupp fantasy manager,” one fan added on social media.

Hopefully the Sunday and Monday night games are good…