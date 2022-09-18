Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Tom Brady Sunday
Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, the Saints have done something to Tom Brady that very few teams can say they have over the course his 23-year NFL career: get under his skin.
The 45-year-old has been visibly frustrated all game long, as Brady and the Buccaneers' offense struggled to put a touchdown on the board until halfway through the fourth quarter.
Brady's anger had everyone saying the same thing on social media.
"Holy [expletive]. The Saints own Brady," tweeted betr.
"BRADY SMASHING TABLETS AGAIN LMAOOOOOO SAINTS OWN HIM," another user said in all-caps.
"Brady vs the Saints …… bad day to be a Microsoft tablet or his own helmet," another said.
Brady may end up getting the last laugh though with the Bucs ahead on the scoreboard for now.