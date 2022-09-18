Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Tom Brady Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, the Saints have done something to Tom Brady that very few teams can say they have over the course his 23-year NFL career: get under his skin.

The 45-year-old has been visibly frustrated all game long, as Brady and the Buccaneers' offense struggled to put a touchdown on the board until halfway through the fourth quarter.

Brady's anger had everyone saying the same thing on social media.

"Holy [expletive]. The Saints own Brady," tweeted betr.

"BRADY SMASHING TABLETS AGAIN LMAOOOOOO SAINTS OWN HIM," another user said in all-caps.

"Brady vs the Saints …… bad day to be a Microsoft tablet or his own helmet," another said.

Brady may end up getting the last laugh though with the Bucs ahead on the scoreboard for now.