Everyone's Speculating On Sean McVay's Coaching Future After Latest Rams Coaching Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The day after a thrilling Thursday Night Football victory, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen left Los Angeles to take over the same position with Kentucky.

Coen helped get quarterback Baker Mayfield up to speed on the playbook before last night's game.

After this major coaching move, fans and analysts from around the league are speculating about Sean McVay's future as the Rams' head coach.

McVay, 36, almost retired after this past year's Super Bowl victory. Many believe he could actually retire after this year's losing season.

"I wonder if Coach McVay had that 'gut' instinct when he was considering retirement. Could he possibly have felt the 'The Disease of Me' arising? Will he retire now? Just thoughts," one fan wrote.

"I don’t think McVay is gonna be coaching for too much longer. Like Aaron Donald, destined to retire young," another said.

"Retirement seems the exit scenario for Sean McVay. As the Los Angeles Rams crumble, McVay has no interest in a rebuild," another added.

McVay and the Rams are now 4-9 as they deal with a variety of injury issues for their star players.