Everyone’s Wondering Same Thing About Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams made his first start of the season for Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Sooners quarterback, who replaced five-star Spencer Rattler under center, led his team to a win over TCU. Williams looked great in the process, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while adding nine rushes for 66 yards and a score.

While it’s only one game – following a brilliant second half performance against Texas – fans are wondering one thing.

Could Williams actually get in the Heisman Trophy race?

.@KirkHerbstreit was jokingly says Caleb Williams should be a Heisman candidate but it could happen — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) October 17, 2021

If Oklahoma runs the table. Tell me why Caleb Williams shouldn’t get strong Heisman consideration, in a year with no runaway candidate. — Joey Knish (@JoeyKnish22) October 17, 2021

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer believes it should happen.

“Caleb Williams keeps playing like he has in the first quarter Oklahoma versus TCU he will become the Heisman favorite midseason!!” the legendary college football head coach tweeted.

There’s a long way to go, of course, but perhaps Williams can actually get himself in the Heisman Trophy race moving forward.