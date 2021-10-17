The Spun

Everyone’s Wondering Same Thing About Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams made his first start of the season for Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Sooners quarterback, who replaced five-star Spencer Rattler under center, led his team to a win over TCU. Williams looked great in the process, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while adding nine rushes for 66 yards and a score.

While it’s only one game – following a brilliant second half performance against Texas – fans are wondering one thing.

Could Williams actually get in the Heisman Trophy race?

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer believes it should happen.

Caleb Williams keeps playing like he has in the first quarter Oklahoma versus TCU he will become the Heisman favorite midseason!!” the legendary college football head coach tweeted.

There’s a long way to go, of course, but perhaps Williams can actually get himself in the Heisman Trophy race moving forward.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.