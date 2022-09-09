Everyone's Wondering The Same Thing About Rams Running Back Cam Akers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fantasy football fans are not happy with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense right now.

The Rams have played two offensive series so far tonight against the Buffalo Bills and there's a notable player missing. Running back Cam Akers has not played an offensive snap yet.

Fans are not pleased.

"Rams RB Cam Akers did not play in the first quarter. Darrell Henderson handled all 4 carriers," ESPN's Field Yates noted.

"Anyone wants to put Cam Akers' face on a milk carton? No snaps in the first quarter," said another fan.

"As a Cam Akers fantasy owner, WHY IS HE NOT STARTING???" another fan wondered.

Perhaps he'll get back on the field soon.