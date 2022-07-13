Evgeni Malkin Re-Signs With Penguins: Fans React

Evgeni Malkin is officially back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There were a lot of twists and turns in this negotiation but in the end, everyone got what they wanted. Malkin signed a four-year deal just before midnight on Tuesday and the average annual value of that deal is $6.1 million.

This deal ensures that Malkin will retire as a member of the Penguins organization. He stated after the season that this would be his final NHL contract before he calls it a career.

Malkin has been with the Penguins since the 2006-07 season and is already one of the five greatest players in franchise history. He currently has 444 goals and 1,146 points in 981 games.

This deal also ensures that he, Kris Letang, and Sidney Crosby will go out together, just as they came in together.

Penguin fans and some NHL media members were thrilled with this news when it was put out.

By the end of his deal, Malkin will have spent 20 seasons with Letang and Crosby. Something like that is simply unheard of in sports.