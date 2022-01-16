Ex-Alabama Quarterback Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

A former University of Alabama football quarterback was reportedly arrested on felony charges on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, ex-Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, 49, was booked into a Tennessee jail for allegedly attempting to hit his wife, singer Sara Evans, with a vehicle.

Barker, who played quarterback for Alabama’s 1992 national title team, finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

The ex-Alabama quarterback was reportedly booked into a Davidson County Jail early on Saturday morning.

Former Alabama QB and current sports-talk radio host Jay Barker has been charged with a felony in a domestic violence case.https://t.co/YH3mX0LRbD — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 16, 2022

AL.com had more on the troubling charges:

The Tennessean, quoting documents on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court, said Barker tried to run over two people who were leaving a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. As they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed,” according to the arrest affidavit. The vehicle’s occupants contacted police after Barker drove away from the home, the affidavit states. Police made contact with Barker when he later drove by the house.

Barker and his wife are still married, though they are reportedly separated and not living together.

A court date is reportedly scheduled for sometime in March.