Ex-Alabama Quarterback Shares Cool Jalen Hurts Story

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts knew he was going to be something when he arrived on campus. And his teammates quickly found that out too.

Tweeting a story to a follower on Wednesday, ex-Alabama player David Cornwell spoke about Hurts’ days in Tuscaloosa.

“He came in as an underrated quarterback and from Day 1, told himself he would be the starting quarterbacks and the whole room laughed about it,” Cornwell said. “Until the USC game, then we stopped laughing.”

"He came in as an underrated quarterback and from Day 1, told himself he would be the starting quarterbacks and the whole room laughed about it," Cornwell said. "Until the USC game, then we stopped laughing."

Hurts entered the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind a pair of five-star recruits in Cornwell and Blake Barnett. However, when Hurts got his chance against the Trojans he never looked back. Leading Alabama to 52-6 drumming of Southern Cal. He would score four touchdowns in the contest and tally 150 yards of total offense.

That game secured his place as the team’s starter. And he would go on to finish the season with 36 total scores on his way to SEC Freshman of the Year honors and national championship bid.

Jalen Hurts' coach at Oklahoma Lincoln Riley "He brings that winning attitude and that confidence. He's got a gift to be able to get people to rally around him. He always has" "One thing you know about this dude, no matter what happens, he's going to get up and go at it again"

Hurts would eventually become a champion after being relieved by Tua Tagovailoa in the national title game against Georgia.

He’d play one more year at Alabama before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners and quickly becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Throwing for a staggering 3,634 yards, rushing for an additional 1,255 and putting up 50 total touchdowns in Lincoln Riley’s offense.