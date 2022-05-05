Ex-Alabama Wide Receiver Takes Shot At Fan Base

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Ex-Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall does not like the Crimson Tide fan base.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, left Nick Saban's program earlier this offseason. Just recently, he announced his transfer to Texas.

One of the biggest differences Hall has noticed since arriving in Austin is the fan base.

Hall doesn't think the Alabama fan base is very "loving," especially when compared to Longhorns fans.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave," Hall told Horns247. "Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches - they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Ouch. Chalk one up for the Longhorns.

The Alabama fan base is loyal, but tends to have a short leash with certain players. It's expected when a program has so much success.

Texas, on the other hand, is trying to become relevant once again in the college football world. Players like Hall are welcome additions in Austin.

Texas opens the season on Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe.