Ex-Bucs Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Comment

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Father Time has finally caught up to 45-year-old signal caller Tom Brady.

King is openly critical of Brady's third season in Tampa Bay, calling him a "shell of himself."

“Let’s be honest, man,” King said, per Compare.bet. “Why does everybody beat around the bush? Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback at the professional level we’ve ever seen, and nobody in modern football is getting to 10 Super Bowls, and they’re definitely not winning seven. In spite of that, you still should be honest about what he is now. He’s a shell of himself. Especially when he’s encountered with pressure. “It happens, man. You get old. You step off the sidewalk and you feel like you jumped off a ten-story building. It happens to everybody. It’s just a part of getting old. Yeah, in spurts he can still make some throws, and, yeah, every second or third game he can have a fourth quarter that makes you remember how great he was. But from start to finish, he’s not the same player. Age is undefeated. If you watch Tom Brady play, when he is under pressure and duress, he is completely out of whack. That’s just the reality of it.”

Brady just completed his contract with the Bucs and is a free agent this offseason. If the all-time great quarterback choses to find a new landing spot in 2023, King feels the franchise should blowup their roster and start a full rebuild.

This past season was the first losing campaign of Brady's 23-year NFL career. That disappointing regular season was capped off by a Wild Card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys.