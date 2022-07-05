Ex-Cavs Guard Makes Opinion On Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Iman Shumpert #10 of the Brooklyn Nets drives past Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics during the second half of their game at Barclays Center on November 29, 2019 in New York City.(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert loved playing against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Shumpert was on the Cavs in 2016 when they came back from 3-1 down in the NBA FInals. It looked like it was all over until LeBron James turned into Superman.

Shumpert spoke about facing the Warriors in that series and had some funny things to say about both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"That's why I love Klay Thompson to this day bro. Cause that man was ready to swing on me. Steph too. Call me a b*tch and everything," Shumpert said.

Considering how often those two teams played in the NBA Finals in the last decade, it's no surprise that things likely got heated at times.

That said, the two teams produced some legendary best-of-seven's against one another, and Shumpert can always say that he helped slay the dragon at least once.