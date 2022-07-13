Ex-College Basketball Star Recovering From Serious Car Accident

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: Patric Young #4 reacts with teammate Scottie Wilbekin #5 of the Florida Gators in the second half against the Albany Great Danes during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 20, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning former Florida star Patric Young shared an update on his recovery.

The former Gators star and current SEC Network analyst was injured in a rollover accident in late June. Thankfully, he seems to be progressing well according to his latest post.

“Exactly two weeks since my accident. First milestone of many to come, in great spirits. Thank you everybody, so much for your thoughts and prayers,” Young said. “I’m about to ring this bell to close one chapter. Can’t wait for the next one. We’re heading up to Colorado really soon.”

In a recent post on Instagram, Young revealed his mindset after the accident.

"For me to say that these last two weeks have been hard is beyond an understatement. I have experienced so many emotions from shock, disbelief, sadness, disappointment, and apathy," he said.

"I’d been clinging to the illusion control over my life for the longest time instead of giving it all to God. Even now my mind wants to got back to my accident and think of all the things I could have done differently. But the thing is my accident may have completely caught me of guard but God was not and that’s what gives me a smile!"

Hopefully Young's recovery continues to trend in the right direction as he travels to Denver for more rehabilitation.