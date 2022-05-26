Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program.

Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations.

Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new head coach Mario Cristobal.

During his four seasons at Miami from 1983 to 1986, Highsmith tallied 2,850 total yards and 25 touchdowns. He was part of the program's first national championship as a freshman and will now look to help the Hurricanes win their first title since 2001 in a new role.

Following his collegiate career, the Houston Oilers made Highsmith the No. 3 pick of the 1987 NFL Draft. He scored 10 touchdowns across six seasons for the Oilers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two decades after his NFL career ended, Highsmith began working as the Green Bay Packers' senior personnel executive for six seasons. He later operated as vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns before joining Seattle's staff in 2020.

Per Hyde, Miami also considered Highsmith for the athletic director position that ultimately went to Dan Radakovich in December.

The Hurricanes have a ways to go before returning to the glory days Highsmith witnessed as a player. They went 7-5 last season and have not won a bowl game since 2016, putting pressure on a new regime to reignite the program.