Ex-College Sports Doctor Arrested On Troubling Charges

Warning: This article contains graphic language.

A former Texas A&M team physician was arrested on two charges of sexual assault.

According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Kory Gill was arrested Wednesday and released after posting a $60,000 bond. Gill was the director of the Primary Care and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at the Texas A&M Health Science Center before getting fired in February amid investigations of the alleged assaults.

One accuser told police Gill gave her a drink in his office that made her "foggy" last November while treating her for hip pain. The official statement says Gill "then penetrated her vagina with his tongue, finger and penis."

The alleged victim said Gill later apologized, saying “they had too much to drink” and that he was "irresponsible and unprofessional."

The first accuser told police Gill put “fingers in her vagina for 15-20 seconds” while getting treated for back pain in April 2021. She also claimed the doctor of osteopathic medicine was drinking alcohol during the visit.

A school official denied the allegations, telling Zwerneman there's "zero indication" Gill committed these assaults. The source also said athletics trainers are always in the room when doctors examine student-athletes.

Gill, who began working at the health center in 2009, "worked periodically at games and practices" for the athletics program, according to a school spokesperson. Per Zwerneman, one accuser was not associated with Texas A&M while the other was a staff member who filed a Title IX complaint.