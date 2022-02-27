Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Shares Troubling Jerry Jones Allegations

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were in the news this week, as ESPN reported that Jerry Jones’ franchise paid $2.4 million to a group of cheerleaders after a now-former team executive was accused of voyeurism in the locker room.

Rich Dalrymple, a former Cowboys vice president, was accused of watching a group of Cowboys cheerleaders undress in the locker room. He denies the allegations, though ESPN reported that the Cowboys paid out a large settlement.

Now, a former Cowboys cheerleader is sharing some unflattering allegations against Jerry Jones.

A recent podcast focusing on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders included a couple of unflattering allegations regarding team owner Jerry Jones. https://t.co/A1yYwJOS6l — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 27, 2022

From the report:

Here’s a nugget contained in a recent article from Texan Monthly regarding the situation: “Sarah Hepola’s Texas Monthly podcast on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, America’s Girls, painted a less flattering portrait of [Cowboy owner Jerry] Jones. This Jerry Jones brought buddies to sip cocktails and leer at cheerleaders during their workouts. This Jerry Jones handpicked at least one cheerleader to accompany him on a trip in his private jet, where she was expected to wear the group’s famous, skimpy uniform and parade around for the boss’s guests.” Cindy Villareal is the cheerleader who was invited to accompany Jones and guests on his jet. “My first thought was, ‘Why am I being asked to be on an airplane with Jerry’s businessmen?’ I thought it was raunchy,” she told Hepola.

Jones hasn’t addressed these allegations, though he did comment on the ESPN.com report earlier this week.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are an iconic, a vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys, and so we took these allegations very seriously,” Jones told Meredith Land of NBC DFW. “We immediately began a look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings, or there would have been suspension. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, in the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations, and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”