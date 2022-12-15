Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return.

While Switzer got some solid playing time on special teams, he never got things going on the offensive side of the ball before the Cowboys traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018.

To this day, Switzer doesn't understand why the Cowboys traded him.

"Still confuses me why I was traded. I think I was top 5 in both PR & KR. Never did KR in college, didn’t have any pre season that year so I had to learn on the fly. Finished top 3. I asked all season why I wasn’t getting any offensive snaps. Never got any answers," he wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Before he ever took the field for the Raiders, Switzer was traded again to the Steelers. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, logging a career-high 46 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown in Year 1.

Switzer then spent time on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad in 2020 and 2021 before announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2022.