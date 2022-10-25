Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets.

DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury.

"It amazes me the disrespect Dak gets on here. Completes 80% of his passes with no turnovers and people act like he’s supposed to go 47/51 for 537 yards and 6 Tds his first game back after breaking his thumb," DiNucci tweeted.

Prescott returned to the starting lineup this past Sunday after he missed the last five weeks with that thumb injury. He hurt it during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He looked a bit sluggish in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions, but that's to be expected when he hasn't played in over a month. He still finished with 207 yards and a touchdown while completing 19-of-25 passes.

Prescott will look to build off that heading into next Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.