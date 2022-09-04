Ex-Cowboys Quarterback's Comment On Jason Garrett Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg has never been shy about speaking on his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Over the weekend, Troy Aikman's backup shared a photo with the Hall of Famer and took a direct shot at longtime Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in the process.

"Quarterback meetings don’t always have to take place in a bar. Some guys love football. That would be Troy and Babe. ESD vs Liberty Christian," Laufenberg tweeted. "Some guys only love football if they are being paid to coach it or announce it. That would be Jason Garrett."

The tweet got some viral reaction among fans in Big D.

"I’m sure there’s backstory that makes this tweet less savage than it initially reads, but I don’t want to know what it is," one user replied.

"The Dallas Cowboys QB fraternity are brutal on each other," another laughed.

"Who needs enemies," cried ESPN's Marcus Spears.

"Jason and Babe are long time buddies," Newy Scruggs attempted to clear up.

"Shots fired," tweeted Clarence Hill Jr.

Have to respect @'ing him so he knows it's real.