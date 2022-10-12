Ex-Eagles Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Fans

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knows all about the fans in Philly. The nine-time Pro Bowler spent 11 years with the Eagles, helping bring the city its first Super Bowl title in 2017.

As he ventures back to Lincoln Financial Field on the other side of the Cowboys/Eagles rivalry, Peters opened up on the dislike between the two NFC East fanbases.

“I just know Philly fans are f----- idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really," the all-decade tackle said via Jon Machota. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there.”

At 4-1, Dallas is preparing to go on the road and knock off the undefeated Eagles to take the early tiebreaker for the lead in the division.

According to Mike McCarthy, the team is preparing as if Cooper Rush will be the starter, despite Dak Prescott scheduled to do some light throwing after Wednesday's practice.

Don't expect Eagles fans to go quietly into the night though. It should be a raucous scene on "Sunday Night Football."