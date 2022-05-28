Ex-ESPN President Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Tom Brady reportedly signed a massive 10-year, 375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports — making him the highest-paid broadcaster in history upon the conclusion of his NFL career.

Brady was a highly-sought-after prize in the broadcasting world — and Fox Sports is certainly paying for it.

Former ESPN president John Skipper feels this record-setting payday is overkill.

“Well, my first thought was amusement that he’s worth 12.5 million more dollars calling than he is quarterbacking a game,” Skipper, the current CEO of Meadowlark Media, said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

“There’s very little economic value,” he added. “He’s a very, very, very expensive trophy.”

Brady will make more than double the salaries of Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

“It’s peculiar,” Skipper said. “[Fox] does seem to have been bidding against themselves because it is the only spot open, again, they’re buying a trophy. I think he’ll probably be okay on the game. It doesn’t really matter that much other than for pride and I guess he’ll shake advertisers’ hands.”

Skipper led ESPN from 2012-2017.

“I would have said no,” he said. "... I don’t think that’s necessary, or a good use of $37.5 million. At about $100,000 a pop, we could have hired 370 employees for that.”

Do you think Fox overpaid for Brady?