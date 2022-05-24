Ex-Florida State Star Reacts To Jimbo Fisher Drama

COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As he prepares for his fourth NFL season, Derwin James had no interest in getting involved with the Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban drama.

During media availability Monday (h/t 247Sports), a reporter asked the Los Angeles Chargers safety about his former Florida State head coach. While James remains fond of Fisher, he kept his distance from last week's dispute.

“I don’t really want to get into that man," James said. "I’m gonna stay out of that, but you know, I’m always with Coach. I love Coach Fisher, man. But like I said, whatever they have going, they have going."

While Fisher stunned many onlookers by ripping into Saban during a Thursday press conference, his comments didn't shock James.

"I’m not surprised at what he said because Jimbo’s going to speak his mind and he’s gonna feel how he feel."

Fisher called Saban a "narcissist" after the Alabama head coach said Texas A&M "bought every player" from its celebrated 2022 recruiting class. The exchange has the college football world talking, but James is more focused on his season ahead.

The two-time Pro Bowler will look to make his first NFL playoff appearance while anchoring a Chargers secondary that added star cornerback J.C. Jackson. James is switching to No. 3, his old number at Florida State, this season.