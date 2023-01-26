Ex-Hornets Player's Michael Jordan Admission Goes Viral
Earlier this week a former Charlotte Hornets player revealed a classic Michael Jordan story.
Bismack Biyombo played in Charlotte twice during his 12-year career from 2011-15 and 2018-21. During his time there, he learned plenty from arguably the greatest player of all time.
Now on the Phoenix Suns, Biyombo told a story about how Jordan used to challenge the players.
Here's what he had to say, via USA Today:
“Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn't) think he could move like that.
In fact, one player did try to challenge the GOAT.
"I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape," Biyombo said. "I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs).”
Jordan might not be able to get buckets against NBA players today, but 10 years ago is a different story.