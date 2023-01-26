Ex-Hornets Player's Michael Jordan Admission Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 14: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the Golden State Warriors versus Charlotte Bobcats game at Time Warner Cable Arena on January 14, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week a former Charlotte Hornets player revealed a classic Michael Jordan story.

Bismack Biyombo played in Charlotte twice during his 12-year career from 2011-15 and 2018-21. During his time there, he learned plenty from arguably the greatest player of all time.

Now on the Phoenix Suns, Biyombo told a story about how Jordan used to challenge the players.

Here's what he had to say, via USA Today:

“Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn't) think he could move like that.

In fact, one player did try to challenge the GOAT.

"I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape," Biyombo said. "I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs).”

Jordan might not be able to get buckets against NBA players today, but 10 years ago is a different story.