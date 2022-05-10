CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's bizarre tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars reached a merciful end last season, but the drama hasn't stopped.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit against the former head coach seeking his $3.5 million salary from 2021 plus additional damages for emotional distress.

Last December, Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a practice in August. When Lambo told him to never do that again, Meyer allegedly responded by saying, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.”

Lambo's lawsuit claims Meyer created a hostile work environment that caused his performance to suffer before the team released him three games into the season.

Some Jaguars fans showed their support for Lambo, who missed four field-goal attempts in four seasons with the team before whiffing on his first three tries under Meyer last year.

While another speculated on a rapid settlement to avoid a trial, one person noted that the Jaguars are in a tricky spot since they fired Meyer in light of allegations of organizational dysfunction.

Lambo's 87.1 percent field-goal rate ranks sixth on the all-time NFL leaderboard, but the 31-year-old remains unsigned after a tumultuous 2021.

Whether or not he has a case, Meyer's intimidation tactics may have hindered Lambo's production.