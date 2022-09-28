Ex-Lions Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On 'Hard Knocks'

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has spent the last several with the Seattle Seahawks - missing his chance to appear on this year's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks in the process.

But if you ask Diggs, he's far from beaten up over it. Speaking to the media this week, Diggs said he enjoyed watching the show.

When asked if he wishes the Seahawks would get added to the show next year though, Diggs' mood changed. He said he doesn't want Seattle to be featured on Hard Knocks because getting onto the show means you've lost a lot.

"No. If you on Hard Knocks that mean you lost too much," Diggs said.

There's a kernel of truth to what Quandre Diggs is saying. The first few seasons of HBO's Hard Knocks often featured teams fresh off superb seasons or even deep playoff runs.

The 2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008 Dallas Cowboys and 2010 New York Jets were all coming off playoff appearances while the 2001 Baltimore Ravens were fresh off their first-ever Super Bowl win.

But in recent years, Hard Knocks has been off and on between playoff teams like the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, and rebuilding teams like the Detroit Lions and the then-Oakland Raiders.

To date, no team has appeared on Hard Knocks and won the Super Bowl in the same season.

Is it a bad sign to be featured on the show?