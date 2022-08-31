Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation.

After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.

No Chill Gil also dished on some rumors he's been hearing regarding the seven-time WNBA All-Star.

Rumor is: this ain't her first time being arrested over there. Let's just say she is the Queen of Russia ... so whatever she wants, she gets. Vape pens and stuff like that... you're carrying that with you from country-to-country, state-to-state, city-to-city... So for them to actually bust you they already knew they had it on you.

Arenas went on to say that he thinks it was a trap and she's not really serving time.

... It was more of a trap to see if we could get these two players and I'm one of those people that's like, 'Hmm... I don't believe ya! I don't believe ya! Let me go check out her cell, I don't believe she's there!' ... 'I don't believe you're going to hold her for nine years. Nah... not you Russia.' Like any other country... not the country she actually is in control of.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.