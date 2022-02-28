Ex-NFL Coach Has Surprise Team In Mind For Tom Brady

Not too long after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, speculation began about where the seven-time Super Bowl champion would play when he returns.

Eric Mangini, who was a part of three of those Super Bowl rings shared his thoughts on Tom’s future. And he even floated a team that hasn’t been talked about much in the potential TB12 sweepstakes.

“I always go back to the idea of whether it’s Josh McDaniels, whether it’s the New England Patriots … going to a place where he can step in immediately and be effective in the system that he knows,” Mangini told “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1. “That’s his best opportunity to continue to be successful.”

Brady spent a bulk of his career with McDaniels as his OC in Foxborough; who now heads the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. The pair won six championships together.

It’s still not clear where Tom Brady’s head is it when it comes to weighing a comeback. The 44-year-old QB has gone back and forth with things publicly. Saying he’s good with his decision, but also doesn’t know how he’ll feel about it six months from now.

It’d be a weird image to see buttoned-up Tom Brady in the swashbuckling silver and black of the Raiders. But stranger things have happened.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas appears committed to moving forward with Derek Carr.