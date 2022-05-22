Ex-NFL GM Wasn't Surprised By Patriots Quarterback Pick

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots offered up a ton of surprises in the NFL Draft, particularly early on. But one quarterback who the Patriots picked up is earning the team props from a former NFL general manager.

In the fourth round of the draft, the Patriots took Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe, who shattered the NCAA passing records in his lone year with the Hilltoppers. For former Saints and Dolphins general manager Randy Mueller, this was a move worth lauding due to his abilities. He was surprised to see Bill Belichick take him either.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Mueller said, via ESPN. “At that point in the draft, you’re trying to identify traits with players that maybe not everybody sees. And I think Bill and his crew have done as good a job at that as any, across the board at all positions.

“I see a lot of positives in Bailey Zappe. When you get to the third day of the draft, I think it’s too much to turn your back on, regardless of position. Everybody seems to want to fill needs throughout (the draft), but I’m more about getting the best group of players and not bypassing good players to fill needs. And I think Bailey was one of those guys, although I don’t think everyone sees that."

Bailey Zappe won't be competing for the starting job given that Mac Jones nearly won Rookie of the Year last season and led New England to the playoffs.

But the Patriots have given important duties to their backups in the past.

We may see more of Bailey Zappe in his rookie year than most backup rookie quarterbacks get.

Will Bailey Zappe start any games this season? Was he a good pick by the Patriots?