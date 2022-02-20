Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games.

Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” Mahomes laughed.

Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family,” Ohrnberger said, via Chron.com. “The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

It’s not clear where exactly those claims came from, but its clearly a false narrative that someone’s trying to push into NFL media circles. Unfortunately, Ohrnberger took the bait.

Mahomes’ wife and brother have been pretty unpopular with sectors of social media for their TikTok’s and champagne showers. That said, it’s a stretch to think Patrick Mahomes would tell his significant other not to come to his games.