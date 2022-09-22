Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Brett Favre Clear

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre amid his ongoing welfare-fraud scandal.

"Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter.

Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The report exposed text messages between Bryant and Favre in 2017 and 2019. In the texts, Bryant and Favre discussed how to divert at least $5 million in welfare funds to help build the Southern Miss volleyball facility — essentially stealing from potential welfare recipients in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Rosenfels was drafted by Washington with a fourth-round pick in 2001. He was originally supposed to battle Tarvaris Jackson for the Vikings' starting quarterback job in 2009, but the signing of Brett Favre relegated him to the third-string position.

Favre and Rosenfels were teammates for just one season.