Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Mina Kimes Very Clear

Mina Kimes does a spot on SportsCenter for ESPN.Mina Kimes/ESPN.

In a recent Instagram post, former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia went after ESPN analyst Mina Kimes for her criticism of San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the post, Garcia called Kimes a “joke” and said she can never “truly understand” football because she’s never played the game.

In response to this controversial call-out, countless fans, analysts and players rushed to show their support for Kimes — including her co-worker/former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky.

“I’ve known & worked with [Mina Kimes] for years. I’ve shared thousands of texts about football with her. Hundreds & hundreds of in person conversation about football & about QBs—she’s never once implied “it was easy” or pretended to know how hard it is to do. She’s PHENOMENAL,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Kimes noted that Garoppolo had a bad game in the Niners’ thrilling divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers. In a game that saw San Francisco score zero offensive touchdowns, Jimmy G completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 131 yards and an interception.

“Only I was bold enough to note that the QB who posted the 2nd lowest QBR in a playoff win in 15 years did not have a good game lol,” Kimes said in response to Garcia’s message.

